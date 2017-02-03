Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Join Our TXT Club Instagram Pinterest

 
  
 


 
08.25.2017 Zac Brown Band
Klipsch Music Center/Indy

07.13.2017 Granger Smith
LaPorte County Fair

07.12.2017 Big & Rich
LaPorte County Fair

06.02.2017 Sam Hunt
Klipsch Music Center w/Maren Morris, Chris Jansen & Ryan Follesse

05.19.2017 Easton Corbin
Blue Gate Theatre/Shipshewana

04.28.2017 Jason Aldean
Memorial Coliseum/Ft Wayne w/Chris Young & Kane Brown.

03.04.2017 Clint Black
Blue Gate Theatre

03.02.2017 Thomas Rhett
Memorial Coliseum w/Kelsea Ballerini

02.24.2017 Justin Moore & Lee Brice
Wings Event Center/Kalamazoo with special guest William Michael Morgan

02.17.2017 Scotty McCreery
The Lerner Theatre

02.17.2017 Luke Bryan
Assembly Hall/Bloomington w/Brett Eldredge & Adam Craig

